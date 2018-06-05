Papa Carl to be honoured at 2019 ONE LOVE Festival

Carl Perkins will be honoured at the next ONE LOVE Festival in January. The former Herbs member and founder of House of Shem who died last month will be remembered with a tribute set from sons Te Omeka and Isiah.

The announcement was made today as organisers of the popular summer music festival revealed it's first line up.

International acts joining House Of Shem, are the chart-topping multi-platinum reggae-pop band UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Ky Mani Marley, son of Bob Marley, British legendMaxi Priest and Hawaiian reggae band, Kolohe Kai.

The new generation coming out of Jamaica, Raging Fiyah will perform in New Zealand for the very first time. Katchafire will be back alongside festival favourites, FIJI, LAB, Aaradhna, Tomorrow People, General Fiyah, Paua.