Palmy Rocks calls on rock collectors

A special art event called Rhythm n Rocks is set to take over Palmerston North's city centre. Palmy Rocks are calling on local rock painters and collectors to take as many rocks down to The Square in an attempt to make a large koru with them.

Palmy Dirty 30 and Palmy Unleashed are organising this event and are encouraging as many people as possible to join in on the fun.

Founder of Palmy Rocks and Palmy Dirty 30, Heather Knox says, “We’ve decided to get everyone together to make an amazing piece of temporary art and essentially do a rock count at the same time. How many Palmy Rocks have been created in the last 14 months? Your guess is as good as mine!”

This event will be a great opportunity for amateur and professional artist to create a unique piece of art for the community while enjoying an outdoor concert.

Spot prizes from a range of local organisations including the Palmerston North Scenic Railway, Flip City, The Lido and more will be given to some people who contribute to the contemporary koru design.

“Through the creation of the koru, we’ll be putting together an art piece that showcases the art work of everyone involved with Palmy Rocks - old, young, professional and amateur – to truly celebrate the great depth of creative talent and diversity that exists in our city,” says Knox.

She says that the goal is, as the koru grows it will show how small actions can have a big impact.

The “Rhythm n Rocks” event runs from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday 4 November 2017 in The Square, Palmerston North. There will be a rock painting station in The Square from 1pm – 2pm before the koru making commences. Bring your rocks along by 3.30pm to be in to win a spot prize.