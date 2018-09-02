Palmerston North dairy owners fear for safety

Palmerston North dairy owners are calling for more support and security following an alleged armed robbery at the Limbrick Street Maxi Market.

Dairy owner Sandip Valand says, "It's really frustrating for us and it's not good and hopefully they get caught and tougher punishment."



Just down the road on Seddon Street, another dairy was hit on Monday. Valand says they are being targeted for cash and cigarettes.

"It's been happening every week for the last few weeks and police haven't caught them yet."

Palmerston North Police say four men fled the dairy in a dark coloured Mitsubishi SUV shortly before 8.30am yesterday and are asking the public to get in touch if they saw a vehicle matching the description.

Valand is calling on the government for more support following the latest robberies in the region.

"Right across New Zealand, I think the government need to look at something too about the situation that all of us are going through and hopefully peace will come through."

Manawatū shop owners are now preparing to meet to come up with solutions.