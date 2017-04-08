Paikea rugby team makes waves at Auckland 7s tournament

An East Coast U9 rugby sevens team are packing a punch at the Silverdale Junior Sevens Competition in Auckland. After traversing flood and storm to get there, nothing could stop team Paikea as they took to their first away competition with a bang dominating teams from the big smoke.

They nearly didn't make it to Auckland but flood and storm couldn't stop these hearty Naatis from dominating at their first away-comp.

Paikea Rugby Team member Taimarie Matahiki says, “It was a long trip up in the van but when we got here, we went on a tour of the Warrior's domain.”

Organiser Trisha Hina says, “Not many of our rangatahi in Gisborne have been on a plane or have even travelled out of tairāwhiti so this is what our club is all about is creating opportunities for our rangatahi.”

Despite all being new to rugby sevens, they're already rated as the top club across all grades at this year's competition. They won both of their games against the host team, Silverdale.

Student Te Ahuru Daniels says, “It's cool getting to meet other teams. We scored heaps, we won and played strong.”

Matahiki says, “It was alright because I was the only girl in my team. But sometimes the boys can be really annoying.”

They're the only Māori club present at this year's competition, Paikea Coach and Coordinator Trisha Hina says the main drive behind attending is to let it be known that rural areas can too breed talented and successful players.

Hina says, “'We train them like professional sports people because that's how they are going to learn. So they train four times a day, even our women's teams. They're off to Japan next week and they train four times a week. So we're teaching them good work ethics as well as how to train like a professional sports person.”

Tomorrow they're off to watch them live as a reward.