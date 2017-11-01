Paddlers devastated as outriggers set alight

Three waka ama outriggers were set alight in the Port Waikato region early this morning.

Police are investigating the incident. At this stage have no leads as to why the outriggers were set alight but say the surrounding trees weren’t damaged.

The message is spreading rapidly across Facebook and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Owner of the outriggers Pene Cooper posted this message on Facebook, “Wow what can I say? I am So Lost for words that this breaks my heart of why such a person/s could do this? I hope you are happy with the outcome cause you sure hit the spot. To find out this morning that our beautiful taonga have been destroyed."

Te Kāea reporter Taroi Black will have more on this story tonight.