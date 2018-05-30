Pacific Fusion Fashion Show attracts international designers

What began as a competition for emerging Māori and Pacific creatives from South Auckland is attracting interest from international fashion designers.

The third ever Pacific Fusion Fashion Show, which takes place this October will showcase 13 designers from Aotearoa, Australia, Samoa and Hawai'i.

One is Tongan-born David Taumoepeau who is the designer of the brand NUMIA. He applied to be part this year because of the positive experience he had at last year’s show.

“It was really good exposure,” says Taumoepeau.

“I heard from fashion bloggers and other individuals after the show wanting to know where they could buy my clothes and asking what my brand stands for. I learned so much last time and I am excited for this new challenge with my team”.

Taumoepeau works full-time as a commercial lawyer but uses designing as a therapeutic outlet for his creativity. It also allows him to fuse his love of music culture and musical influences into his clothing.

Event Director Nora Swann says the show will include a mix of fashion styles from streetwear to resort wear.

“There has already been interest in ticket sales from those overseas wanting to come and support the international designers,” she says.

The selected brands and designers are: