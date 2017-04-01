Pa Henare Arekatera Tate - passes away

Whānau members have confirmed Pa Henare Arekatera Tate, has passed away today at approximately 12 pm at Rawene Hospital in the Far North

A senior member of the Catholic Church and well-respected author and academic, social media is awash with messages of condolences to this esteemed leader from Te Tai Tokerau.

Pa Henare Tate affiliates to Te Rarawa was an ordained priest of the Catholic Church for over 50 years, he was also a Doctor of Philosophy and an award-winning author Pa Henare Tate wrote the book ‘He Puna iti I te Ao Marama – A Little Spring in the World of light’.

Te Kāea will have more tomorrow at 5pm