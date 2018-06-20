P allegedly found on children's ward of Whangārei Hospital

Father of three, Allan Trow made a formal complaint to the Northland District Health Board after finding what he alleges was a methamphetamine or 'P' bag on the children's ward of Whangārei Hospital.

"Imagine if one of my kids would have picked it up and put it in their mouth. I could be preparing to go to my sons funeral," says Mr Trow after the shocking discovery on Saturday afternoon.

Northland DHB confirmed to Te Kāea today they had received a formal written complaint yesterday afternoon from a patient's family member about concerns they have regarding what they thought was a P bag being found in the children's ward along with theft of food from a communal kitchen.

"There's stuff getting stolen left right and centre and yeah I dont even know what to say about it to be honest" says Trow.

In a statement, Northland DHB says they encourage parents and caregivers to stay with their children because it helps them recover more quickly and "subsequently [their] children’s ward is an extremely busy, family-centred environment."

Trow adds since taking to social media to voice his concern over the alleged find on Saturday he has been met with scepticism.

"Oh I know, I know I can tell you I know, thats all I'm going to say on it is that I know it was."

The Northland DHB statement issued today says they "want to assure the public that Northland DHB takes all complaints seriously and strongly encourages people to speak to managers at the time of concern so that the matter can be investigated at the earliest possible time."

“Having only received a written complaint yesterday afternoon we will enter into a formal process to investigate the complaint and will respond to the complainant over the next few weeks regarding this matter,” said Jeanette Wedding, general manager Child, Youth, Maternal, Oral, Public Health Services and District Hospitals.

"I've got 4 or 5 year old kids who are they're quite small. If you see the effects it has on a adult, imagine that on a child- it could have killed them," says Trow.

