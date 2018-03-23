Owen Kīngi's message to whānau is loud and clear

Owen Kingi's message to whānau is loud and clear- he's encouraging forestry workers to be more vigilant.

Mr Kingi was injured nine years ago when a tree fell on him while working in Kaeo.

His days as a full-time forestry contractor were over.

Forestry remains one of New Zealand's most dangerous industries in spite of huge efforts to improve safety.

There are currently 70 forestry companies providing safety courses.

But the number of workers who die in our forests hasn't fallen.

Seven New Zealanders were killed in forestry accidents last year - two more deaths than the year before.

Mr Kingi says "safety starts with the workers themselves".

He believes no government policy will make the cut unless workers have a say.