Overcoming brain injury- through kickboxing

Norman Wright has a severe brain injury after a car accident 14 years ago that left him wheelchair bound, but he has since been able to pursue a long-standing interest in kickboxing and prove that disability is no barrier.



"Just like any of the other guys and the girls, I push him hard. He always sweats and he's always puffed out by the end of the session, so yeah I don't treat him like any differently from anybody else. He's a hard worker," says Stew Chambers, owner The Fight Shop NZ.

In 2004, Wright and his family were hit by a train, their daughter survived but he lost his partner Amber Te Rure and he was left severely brain damaged.

"When I started with Norman he used to be quite an angry and aggressive person. He just didn't get along with anybody, he lashed out at everybody," says Cornelia Du Plessis, team leader at the Ryder Cheshire Foundation.

Wright requires 24/7 care but the kickboxing training has helped heal his wounds.

"We could see the difference in his behavior...he's just more relaxed and chilled, all his aggression is gone completely and Norm has got a very good manner towards people," says Du Plessis.

"He inspires a lot of people, a lot of able-bodied people, to actually get up off their butts and actually do some exercise," says Chambers.

After three years of coming to kickboxing classes his mobility has increased, he can move his legs and even stand for short periods of time.