Over $3000 raised during cycle relay fundraiser

More than $3000 was raised at an event held at Les Mills in Auckland that will go towards a number of fund-raising efforts for Ka'iulani Forbes who's fighting cancer.

Awhina Henley is one of many fitness enthusiasts who started cycling in the early hours of the morning for a good cause.

Henley says, “I was crazy enough to come up with the idea of doing eight hours which is probably the maximum that an individual can do. The idea behind that was just so I could do some fundraising because I think, perhaps people will think I'm nuts or either feel sorry me, either one, so it’s actually worked out quite well.”

A supporter of the cause, Lou Tyson says, “I've come to support this initiative, a fundraiser to support a child who's been afflicted by cancer.”

Ka'iulani is just two years old and suffers from neuroblastoma.

Koro to Ka’iulani , Otene Reweti says, “We are gathering funds for her to receive treatment in America that will cost up to $2 million dollars.”

Henley adds, “Every time I see her she's always happy when she's at home so, it’s just, bit of an inspirations I mean if Ka'iulani can put with that I can, doing 8 hours on the bike is easy compared to what she has to do and what she has to go through, same for her parents as well so I just wanted to get behind and support them.”

A gala night will be held at Eden Park on the 27th of May to raise further funds. If you would like to make a donation, you can visit their givealittle page or text Lani to 4741 for a $3 donation.