Over 1,400 offenders put into employment

Around 70 released prisoners per month are being placed into employment under a government initiative. The programme is designed to help remove some of the barriers released offenders face when trying to turn their lives around.

Corrections currently have 420 MOUs with businesses across the country and they now hope to push more employment opportunities for released prisoners.

Over 1,400 people have been placed into employment under the 'Way to Work' programme, of that, 100 are from Te Tai Tokerau.

The initiative, designed for both genders, has been running nationally since 2016. But it's more than just employment, it's about self-worth.

"It's the idea of giving them a foundation, giving them a start to move forward. It doesn't matter where they come from or what they have. It's a matter of giving them a chance," says Johnny Kumitau, RTC Training.

The next stop tomorrow is Kaitāia to spread the programme to even more communities.