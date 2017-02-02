Outside management recommended for Ngāpuhi assets

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis says that Ngāpuhi should give management of its assets to an outsider as the tribe’s executive looks at sorting out its management issues.

Davis was at the helm of the hīkoi raising awareness for P in Kaitaia, but his thoughts were directed at Ngāpuhi leaders.

“What is Ngāpuhi doing to find a new leader to take over the roles of our current leaders? I'm sitting here scratching my head who are our future leaders to fill the shoes of our current leaders.”

Ngāpuhi chair Sonny Tau would not make a comment on camera to Te Kāea until the Prime Minister had made his visit to the Iwi leaders Forum tomorrow.

But Hone Sadler says if there came a time for Ngāpuhi to find another leader, he says the tribe can provide one to represent and manage Ngāpuhi's cultural and capital interests.

“I don't want to put the name or any information out there until I get to sit down with that person first. I don't want to name names but what I can tell you is that they are all women.”

Ngāti Hine Deputy Chair Pita Tipene offered his recommendations, “Willow Jean Prime is one, and Eru Lyndon is another.”

Despite this, Davis says Ngāpuhi needs to consider getting experience from outside of the tribe.

“If those nominees can’t manage our assets, then we should widen our search to outsiders.”