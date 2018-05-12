Oriini Kaipara says best reporting win was a team effort

This year’s Voyager Best Māori Affairs winner, Oriini Kaipara of Māori Televisions Native Affairs Show says the accolades also belong to her family and colleagues. The win was announced at a media awards gala for print, radio, television and also digital in Auckland.

Kaipara says the victory is a team effort.

“This is a huge honour for me and my mum. If it wasn't for her I would not reach this achievement in my career,” she said.

“I want to acknowledge my colleagues at Māori Television, Native Affairs.”

In an exclusive, Kaipara investigated an ongoing Family Court ruling which banned a seven-year-old from any reo Māori education. The ruling was later overturned by the High Court.

“I heard the cry of the mother and her daughter in their plight. No one would listen to their concerns and cry for their child to attend a total immersion Māori school.”

Kaipara won Best Māori Affairs Reporter. Best reporting for Art, Entertainment and Lifestyle went to Marae reporter, Hikurangi Jackson. Best Innovation in digital Storytelling went to RNZ's NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka.

Jackson's stories including Taika Waititi questioning NZ's clean, green image.

“This is a huge honour to have this award, to win it. This is the first time I've attended an award event,” he said.

And whilst it’s a celebration, Kaipara's encouragement to young Māori who want to follow in her footsteps is, “Be yourself. Keep your voice and the teachings learned as a child from your parents and elders. That's it.”

The mix of winners from veterans to newcomer’s signals a wealth of Māori stories continue to be told.