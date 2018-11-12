Oranga Tamariki team up with Ngāi Tahu

Grant Bennett of Ngāi Tahu is the new Chief Social Worker for Oranga Tamariki.

Bennet has had more than 20 years’ experience in youth justice and child protection as well as holding a number of senior leadership roles.

Bennett had his official welcome ceremony where he was handed over to Oranga Tamariki by his iwi of Ngāi Tahu.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu will also sign their strategic partnership agreement with Oranga Tamariki.

The agreement will see partners working together to achieve enduring outcomes for Ngāi Tahu tamariki, rangatahi and whānau.

The official launch of a cultural standards resource tool will take place today and will provide all staff, from managers to frontline workers, with access to valuable information and learning tools.

The resource has been designed to help generate a more meaningful understanding of the commitment Oranga Tamariki have to tamariki Māori and the importance of whakapapa and whanaungatanga.

It includes links to educational tools on cultural competence, te reo, waiata, pēpeha and expectations of Oranga Tamariki under Section 7aa of the Oranga Tamariki Act.