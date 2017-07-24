Opera and rocknroll come together in Northland

Applause for the baritone voice of internationally renowned opera singer Kawiti Waetford lifted the roof off Whangarei's Forum North on Saturday night. His effort helped Whakapaumahara marae at Whananaki to move a step closer to a rebuild after the event raised close to $28,000 through Ticketek sales.

Kawiti said, "This event has been planned for some time by our marae and our people and has resulted in what we have tonight. The whole tribe is here the house is full of love."

Adding to the operatic entertainment was the rock n roll of the Māori Volcanics from the showband era that had the feet of the older generation tapping away. It was also a first for veteran entertainers Bill and Mahora Peters to perform at home.

Mahora says, "Isn't it great, fantastic? I think it was about 280 people, so for us coming home this is one of the first shows we've done up north, so it's a real pleasure."

Marae trustee Kath Caldwell was ecstatic, " I'm amazed at how our old people took on part of the operatic side, they loved it!! They were singing and clapping it was really lovely."

Whananaki is one of five communities in New Zealand that's been selected for the long term community led development programme of the Department of Internal Affairs with the Whakapaumahara marae at the heart of the project.

Kawiti says, "Generally we are seeing a surge in the number of our families returning to keep the home fires burning as the people of Whananaki are doing at Whakapaumahara. And the maintaining our marae is one of the key challenges we're having to deal with."

A second entertainment event is being planned to cater for the youth.