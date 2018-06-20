Online Te Reo platform Mahi Kainga has international reach

Mahi Kainga is a new Te Reo online platform launched by two Māori entrepreneurs living in Kahungunu who want to take the language to the globe. What they've found is it's not just Māori wanting to learn.

They're teaching people as far away as Switzerland to learn Māori.

"We wanted to be able to teach Te Reo Māori to those people that really want to learn but aren't able to get to a classroom to learn it," says Ihaia Rollo, Mahi Kāinga teacher and co-founder.

Launched in February, they have helped around 200 people through their various online platforms, with around 30% of those being internationals.

"Our non-Māori that are on are on our programme are so passionate about the language, and I was surprised myself that we do have non-Māori out there wanting to learn it," says Anaru Ratapu, Mahi Kāinga co-founder.

The eight-week block course has live tutorials twice a week and includes online resources to help people of all different language levels.

"The overseas ones, the majority of them are from here, and they really love being able to share what the Māori culture is as well as the language," says Rollo.

Though it's started out with the two of them, they plan to grow and hire more language teachers to continue taking the language to the world.