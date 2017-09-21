An ongoing investigation into the Marsden Oil Refinery fuel pipeline

The Northland Regional Council is still investigating the exact cause/ of the damage to the Marsden Oil Refinery fuel pipeline.

The council says, it's been monitoring the leak site and Ruakākā wildlife Refuge and there doesn't appear to be any significant environmental damage.

The Patuharakeke hapū were among those who expressed extreme concern for the environment as a result of the spill, particularly the possibility of it reaching the Ruakākā river.

The Council says, at this stage there is no visible sign of contamination in the river.