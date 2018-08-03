One person remains hopitalised after Manawatu bus crash

One of 19 people who was injured in a bus crash north of Palmerston North yesterday afternoon remains in hospital today.

The bus was carrying iwi members from Ngāi Te Rangi in Tauranga Moana who travelled to Wellington to protest the Pare Hauraki Treaty settlement deed signing at parliament.

Ngāi Te Rangi Iwi Trust chief executive Paora Stanley said whānau spent the night in motels in both Whanganui and Palmerston North and a ‘service of thanks’ was held at Rātana Pā this morning.

Stanley says the bus belonged to the Trust and passed its Certificate of Fitness within the past three weeks.

“The bus had a thorough examination and passed its COF [Certificate of Fitness] within the past three weeks.

"The model is known to be a very reliable model. The drivers are experienced drivers.”

He says this is a matter for the police to do a thorough investigation as to what caused the crash and commends the way they handled the aftermath of the crash saying they were “absolutely outstanding”.

"In any incident like this, the police carry out a thorough investigation. Let's avoid all speculation and wait for the result of the standard police investigation."

The police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team is investigating the cause of the crash