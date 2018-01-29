One Love Festival - Day 2 Photos

It was another awesome day as more than 18,000 people got together at One Love 2018 in Tauranga on Sunday.

Day two highlights included performances from Stan Walker, Sammy J, Three Houses Down, General Fiyah and Katchafire.

Other crowd favourites, who got people on their feet, included Aotearoa reggae band 1814 and Canadian group Magic.

Meanwhile, Sprawnbreezie told our Rereātea team that he was happy to perform at the last minute, filling in for Shaggy who couldn't make the festival as originally planned.

Katchafire ended the show on a high singing Bob Marley's smash hit One Love.

Check out our photos here: