One Love Festival - Day 1 photos

Thousands of people turned out on day one of the One Love Festival to vibe along to some of the world's top reggae bands.

Highlights of the day included performances from Ardijah, as well as Tomorrow People who released their tri-lingual new song Poly Reo in te reo Māori, Samoan and English.

The sun was blazing as temperatures reached a high of 26 degrees but that didn't stop people from having a good time.

As the sun went down Kora hit the stage and got everyone on their feet to have a kanikani.

Common Kings ended the show with one of their top tunes and a crowd favourite, Wade in Your Water.

Check out some of our top photos from the day here: