Ōkahu Bay urupā underwater

Torrential rain continues to sweep the country affecting parts of the North Island including in Auckland where local iwi, Ngāti Whātua is working to clear the Ōkahu Bay urupā that sits knee-deep in floodwaters.

Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei General Manager, Te Aroha Morehu, says local iwi are upset with the damage caused by the floods and are working with Auckland City Council to drain the waters.

Infrastructure and heavy machinery is expected to be on sight of the urupā this evening to drain the water into pipes that release into the bay.

Morehu says that local iwi hope to set a temporary rāhui in place on the popular Auckland beach as they work to clear the water.

However with the weather persisting, Morehu says it could take more than a week before the urupā is restored.