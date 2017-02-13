Ohinemutu resident fears for safety after hydro-thermal eruption

An Ohinemutu resident fears for the safety of her family after a fourth eruption occurred near her home in Lake Rotorua. Lani Kereopa, who lives by Ruapeka Stream, witnessed another eruption yesterday and wants the Rotorua District Council to find ways to stop them from happening.

Lani Kereopa says she's nervous after witnessing another hydro-thermal eruption.

Lani Kereopa (Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa) sats, “It was a huge wall of black water lasted for between five and ten seconds and every time is happens I'm thinking is it just going to erupt and stop it has in the past or is everything going to start erupting I can't help but get really anxious and worry about our home, worried about the village.”

The last eruption occurred at Ohinemutu in November last year. Lani Kereopa says she has been working with the Rotorua Lakes Council to look at ways to prevent future eruptions.

Kereopa says, “Within a month to six weeks of a sand bar blocking it off completely from the lake these eruptions started and I just think it's worth reopening it to see if that is going to make a difference and regardless of whether it does or doesn't make a difference the Ruapeka lagoon is getting hotter and hotter so it's a health and safety issues for residence and tourists.”

GNS Science says hydrothermal eruptions are not new for areas like Ohinemutu.

“It's frustrating for me because nobody else has seen it erupt but if they did people would be really concerned you know they are huge eruptions my grandfather is from Whakarewarewa and spent a lot of time at Waka village and these eruptions are bigger than Pohutu,” says Kereopa.

Despite the eruptions, Lani Kereopa says she won't be moving anytime soon.