Officials warn home-kill consumers to take care

A Waikato whānau fell seriously ill recently following the consumption of home-kill meat.

Council Environmental health officers warn the public to be wary of purchasing home-kill meat, especially considering the increase in the number of illegal sales of hunted or home-kill meats online.

They say the dangers of consuming meat that may not have been prepared properly can be fatal.

Phoebe Harrison, Ruapehu Environmental Health Officer says, “"While both home-kill and hunted meats can be shared with family, friends, and visitors, it cannot be sold, bartered, raffled or donated.”

She says, “"In the Waikato case, three members of one whānau were left paralysed and unconscious after eating suspect meat."

Rereātea understands that the whānau from Waikato did not purchase their home-kill meat online. Health officers are encouraging the public to take advantage of the resource materials available from the Ministry of Primary Industries around food safety.

Harrison says due to the health and safety risks involved in this practice, the penalties for people selling illegal meat are severe.

During Christmas, hunted meat is often served at large gatherings across the country, hence the warnings to ensure people are safe and well if consuming wild meat.