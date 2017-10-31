Official opening ceremony for Parliament

Two ceremonies next week will mark the official opening of the 52nd Parliament of New Zealand.

This will officially launch the three-year Parliamentary term of a Labour-led government with Jacinda Ardern leading the country as Prime Minister.

She will be New Zealand's youngest Prime Minister since 1856.

The Speaker of the House, who takes third place in the New Zealand order of precedence after the Governor-General and the Prime Minister, is also elected.

The State Opening of Parliament will begin at 10.30am on Tuesday 7 November.