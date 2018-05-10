OceanaGold convicted for 2016 death

Mining company OceanaGold has been convicted and fined following the death of 29-year-old Tipiwai Stainton in 2016.

Stainton died after the loader he was driving entered an underground tunnel at the mine in Waihi and tipped over.

The mining company has paid nearly $1.4 million in fines and reparations.

OceanaGold was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court in March, however, the decision was only made public this week.

The court heard the death was the first mining fatality in New Zealand since Pike River.