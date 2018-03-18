Obama to visit NZ this week

The Wahine Toa Women's Network will be one of a handful of groups to meet with former US President Barack Obama this week.

A spokesperson for Obama confirmed he will be in New Zealand from this Wednesday to Friday, a country he has long wanted to visit, given its close friendship with the United States.

While in New Zealand, Obama will meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after an official welcome at Government House in Auckland. He will also participate in a moderated conversation hosted by the New Zealand-United States Council, and participate in an Obama Foundation event with rising leaders from the Wahine Toa Women's Network.