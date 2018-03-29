Topics: Business, Politics

Obama Foundation inspired by Māori business women

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland

The Obama Foundation has posted a clip to Facebook featuring the meeting President Obama conducted alongside a group of Māori business women last week in Auckland.

The group, known as Wāhine Toa, spoke of issues relating to indigenous cultures, and in particular, iwi Māori. The group gifted President Obama a korowai and a pounamu from the South Island.

The Foundation says “President Barack Obama met with Māori women to talk about how we can work together to empower women around the world.”

Founded in January 2014, the Foundation’s mission is to inspire and empower people to change their world.

