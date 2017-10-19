NZ's next PM Jacinda Ardern responds to NZ First announcement

Jacinda Ardern is set to become New Zealand's youngest Prime Minister in over 100 years of government. She spoke this evening following the announcement made by New Zealand First leader, Winston Peters.

In her address, Ardern spoke of how it was an "honour and privilege to have the ability as the leader of the NZ Labour Party to form a government for all New Zealanders."

She spoke about how this Election campaign was "robust and rigorous", and thanked Bill English for his part, as Opposition, in the Election process.

Ardern confirmed that NZ First would gain four Cabinet positions, and that the Green Party was offered Ministerial portfolios.

She also confirmed that Winston Peters was offered the position as Deputy Prime Minister, which she said he was still considering.

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis said he was happy that the Māori seats would remain.

Here's Jacinda Ardern's full address.