NZ's housing problem more severe than first thought

By Online News - Rereātea, Te Kāea
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

New Zealand's housing problem just got worse. Housing Minister Phil Twyford has released a confronting stocktake on housing in New Zealand, which has found homelessness was worse than thought.

80 per cent of homeless people turning up to community emergency housing providers in the last year were turned away

Rotorua Love Soup champion Gina Peifer says she warned the Goverment of the tip of the iceberg over a year. 

Peifer and her husband Alma have been feeding and housing homeless whanau in Rotorua for over five years now.

During daytime, Rotorua's lake front is a popular destination for tourists. At night, the car parks are full of car-sleepers.

Hundreds in Rotorua alone are taking refuge in motels due to a shortage in emergency housing.

 

