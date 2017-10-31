NZ’s first ever horror festival

Kawekōrero Reporters gets an exclusive look into New Zealand’s first ever horror festival.

The R18 event called the Hell Horror Festival, launched at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds tonight to mark Halloween.

Actor Jahmaine Paki, who plays one of the horror characters at the event, joined Kawekōrero on Skype as audiences entered the showgrounds.

“We just interact with the different customers,” said Paki.

“Plus we’re going to be delivering Hells Pizza.”

The festival also includes a horro maze and drive in horror movies.

“It’s got the biggest screen. We can fill up about 350 in the car park,” said Paki.

“We’ve got Nightmare On Elm Street tonight. Tomorrow we’ve got Happy Death Day. We’ve got the Jigsaw movie. Annabelle and It.”

Paki, who is well known as a presenter on Sticky TV, started off his acting career as a horror character at the infamous Spookers Haunted Attraction in the Auckland suburb of Kingseat.

