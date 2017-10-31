Topic: Entertainment

NZ’s first ever horror festival

By Kawe Kōrero Reporters , Kayne Ngātokowhā Peters
  • Auckland

Kawekōrero Reporters gets an exclusive look into New Zealand’s first ever horror festival.

The R18 event called the Hell Horror Festival, launched at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds tonight to mark Halloween.

Actor Jahmaine Paki, who plays one of the horror characters at the event, joined Kawekōrero on Skype as audiences entered the showgrounds.

“We just interact with the different customers,” said Paki.

“Plus we’re going to be delivering Hells Pizza.”

The festival also includes a horro maze and drive in horror movies.

“It’s got the biggest screen. We can fill up about 350 in the car park,” said Paki.

“We’ve got Nightmare On Elm Street tonight. Tomorrow we’ve got Happy Death Day. We’ve got the Jigsaw movie. Annabelle and It.”

Paki, who is well known as a presenter on Sticky TV, started off his acting career as a horror character at the infamous Spookers Haunted Attraction in the Auckland suburb of Kingseat.

To find out more on the Hell Horror Festival, click here.

Related stories: Entertainment

Latest Kawe Kōrero Episodes View all Episodes »

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community