NZ Squash team announced for Commonwealth Games

The New Zealand Commonwealth Games squash team welcomed Amanda Landers-Murphy and Evan Williams today in Auckland. They’re two of three Māori in the New Zealand Squash side, including Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) who is currently overseas.

Amanda is no stranger to the Commonwealth Games, she represented NZ in Glasgow 2014. She will play in the singles, mixed doubles, and women's doubles with Ngāti Porou player and Commonwealth medallist, Joelle King.

“I would love to win a medal,” exclaims Landers-Murphy, “but I want to perform my best and that’s our target to come away with a medal, or even better a gold medal.”

For Evan Williams Gold Coast 2018 will be his first Commonwealth Games. He will contest the men's singles and doubles.

“Any chance to represent our country at the highest honour in Squash, we don't play at the Olympics so this is the highest honour we can achieve, “ says the descendant from Ngāti Porou, who now lives in Wellington.

This will be Joelle King's third games. She wasn't present today as she just won the Cleveland Classic in the United States, beating current world champion Raneem El Welily of Egypt and pocketing NZ $69,000 for the win.

Commonwealth Squash commences April 5, meanwhile, both players will continue to train and play in local competitions until they fly out to the Gold Coast with their side.