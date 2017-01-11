NZ needs to address porn problem - health worker

Russell Waetford works with domestic violence perpetrators and says pornography has an influence on their behaviour. This follows the release of online site Pornhub's review for 2016 which says New Zealand is one its top countries in the world using the website.

Waetford says New Zealand has a porn problem and it needs to be addressed.

"How do we address it, well that's a big question because with youth they become so engaged that it starts to take over their way of thinking and it becomes obsessive."

For more than 20 years, Waetford has worked with perpetrators of domestic violence. He says he is constantly being confronted with the effects of pornography use.

"What we're finding is that the number of perpetrators of violence, domestic violence and I mean with the men around 80% have been sexually abused as children, so what leads to that type of abuse? And I think pornography has an influence. So that level of abuse is not really being addressed."

In their review for 2016, 23 billion people visited Pornhub, with NZ featuring in the top 10 countries with per capita page views at number five.

While there is no short-term solution to the matter, Waetford says ACC's Mates & Dates programme is a step towards addressing the issue.

"I don't think there is a short term because it is so readily accessible and available you can't just stop it, but its how to we change the desire to actually go there and I think that's where the problem lies, is to replace it to something that's more worthwhile and uplifting and strengthening"

Te Kāea contacted Pornhub for comment and they are yet to respond.