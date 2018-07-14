NZ Māori Wardens Association takes out Hiwa i Te Rangi Award for Community

Whether it’s providing support to whanau or assisting rangatahi, the Māori Warden’s contribution to our community is immeasurable.

This year, their extraordinary efforts have been recognized at the annual Matariki Awards event, winning the Hiwa i Te Rangi Award for contribution to the community.

Also nominated in this category were Hikurangi Enterprises and Diana and Mark Kopua.

Māori Warden Haki Wihongi spoke to Māori television following the finalists’ announcement. He said, “Aroha Ki Te Tangata. That is our logo, we all stand by that, right across the motu.”

What we are there for is to direct our people in the right pathway for a better life and to learn our taha Māori, because our taha Māori will take them a long way. Seeing that our rangatahi mainly are happy with the way they’re being treated, that’s something I’m proud to be associated with as a warden,” Wihongi adds.