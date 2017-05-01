NZ hip hop dancers to bring the heat at the world champs

Image: YUNG ID megacrew - Identity Dance Company

The Director of Identity Dance Company says the caliber of dancing in New Zealand is getting stronger.

Josh Cesan who started the company in 2008, joined Kawe Kōrero Reporters following the Hip Hop International New Zealand Championships at the weekend.

He says, “The caliber of dance is insane in New Zealand we’re such strong dancers. You look at companies like The Palace and you already know that we really bring the heat.

“That’s why they really know who we are when we go over to the World Championships.

Cesan lead Identity Dance Company into two back to back world titles with The Bradas dance crew who took out the adult division at the Hip Hop International championships in 2015 and 2016.

He attributes the success to the hard work and dedication of the dancers.

“Those boys work so hard, “he says.

“Their work ethic is insane, they would trap themselves in the studios every single day”

Cesan says the key to his company’s success is the strength of the bond within its members.

“We are a really really close as whanau. Honestly, it really makes the difference on stage.

“The community that helps us, we would be nothing without our community.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that helps us get to where we are.”

Identity Dance Company will send four of the 12 dance crews representing New Zealand at the Hip Hop International championships in Arizona in August.

Below are all 12 dance crews and how they placed at this year's New Zealand hip hop dance champs:

JUNIOR DIVISION

1st Bubblegum – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

2nd Kaleidoskope- Notorious Dance Company (AKLD)

3rd Rebellious – Red Studio (AKLD)

VARSITY DIVISION

1st Masque – IDCO (AKLD)

2nd Sorority – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

3rd Swagganauts – IDCO (AKLD)

ADULT CREW

1st Prestige - (AKLD)

2nd Kingsmen - (AKLD)

3rd Akenza - (AKLD)

MEGACREW DIVISION

1st IDCO Adults – IDCO (AKLD)

2nd RFV – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

3rd YUNG ID – IDCO (AKLD)