NZ Fashion Week kicks off today

New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) kicks off today and designers in the Miromoda showcase have announced a sneak peek appearance before their show.

This is Miromoda’s ninth consecutive year at NZFW, featuring 10 designers of Māori descent who won awards at the organisation's annual fashion design competition.

At a pre-show on Tuesday night in Auckland, select members of the public will get to meet the designers and see their collections up close.

Designers include Misty Ratima, Jimmie MacKay, AJ Bradley and Tessa Bailey-Lont.

Miromoda founder Ata Te Kanawa says the design concepts mostly draw on narratives from Māori culture and can be difficult to fully comprehend when the collections are presented on the catwalk.

"It seemed logical to invest in a sneak peek pre-show and share those amazing design stories, as opposed to an after-party where they could be easily lost amongst celebration and socialising."

The official Miromoda NZFW fashion show will be on Thursday, 30 at 3pm.