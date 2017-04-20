NZ defence forces compete for Tower De Force title

New Zealand's defence personnel and emergency services went head to head at Skycity today to conquer challenges and each other for the first Tower De Force title. The event aims to raise funds for Auckland RSA's Annual Poppy Appeal.

These competitors are fighting for funds, first place and the honour of lighting the Sky Tower with the poppy emblem tonight.

NZDF Veterans' team captain, Jason Pore says, “I believe I'm fit but my body might be about ten or 20-metres behind. There's only one way to find out. But I'm sure some of those old attributes I used to have will kick in.”

NZDF Veterans' Team member, Abraham Karaka says, "Although the body might not be what it used to be, I'm sure it's mind over matter."

Six teams of six face a number of challenges to test skill, agility, teamwork, stamina and brute strength.

Pore says, "I think my strategy for the team as captain is to be a lot smarter and try to gain those extra points versus trying to be first. I think that might be the best tactic."

Skycity says the Veterans' Team's experience has it backing them for the win. The team hopes to snatch the top spot.

Karaka says, "We'll do what we have to do to sure we finish."

Funds will help continue the RSA's support of New Zealand veterans, their families and dependents. Donations can be made online or at the Skycity tomorrow.