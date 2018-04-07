Topic: Commonwealth Games

NZ in 8th place at Comm Games

By Te Kāea
  • Australia

New Zealand has dropped to eighth place on the Commonwealth Games medal table.

Friday's four medals, three in track cycling and one in the pool, brings the tally to seven.

One gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Track cyclist Eddie Dawkins won bronze to go with the gold he won last night with the men's team pursuit.

Swimmer Lewis Clareburt won NZ's first medal in the pool at the Commonwealth Games, taking bronze in the men's 400-metre individual medley.

Australia leads the medal table, England is in second place, and Canada in third.

