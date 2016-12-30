NY's Resolution - I’m going alcohol free for the entire year

How many of us make resolutions for the New Year and sometimes we don't seem to follow through with them. Tonight we speak to a famous social media blogger, Raniera Rewiri, who will give you advice about New Year resolutions.

He's a man on the move.

"What I’ll be doing next year is what I do every day is to try to be a better person than I was yesterday. And the way I plan on doing that and achieving that is next I'll be doing monthly challenges to sort of test myself to learn and to grow so I'll be doing things that I haven't done before which is going vegan for a month such as going vegetarian for a month, and other physical things doing 100 squats a day for a month."

Raniera is known for his motivational preparation talk on Facebook and Instagram.

“So for me one of my resolutions, for example, is, I’m going alcohol free for the entire year, and I actually want to do that and another strategy to achieve that is I’m looking at the negatives of drinking alcohol so it's of gives me a bit if a push to not drink."

For the past two years, he's been travelling around the world spreading words of happiness and the importance of well-being.

"The main things I’ve sort of been through, I was bullied as a child, been overweight, you sort of don't realise it until you go through but it still stays with you. But when I faced my challenges I’ve been able to overcome them in some way or form by trusting my own intuition."

Moving back to Whakatane from Australia has made a huge impact on his journey.

"I’m doing kapa haka, so hopefully I stand for Tauira at Matatini, so that’s one of the biggest things I’m really looking forward to in the near future. This will be the first adult group I’ll performing for since high school 7 years ago."

So looking to the future he knows it's possible.