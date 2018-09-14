Topic: Te Reo Māori

Nuri whānau nurture te reo in the home

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

The Nuri whānau of Te Arawa are part of the reo evolution movement with more than four generations speaking te reo Māori.  They hope to nurture and hold fast to the language taught within their home.

The Māori language is cherished in this whānau.

Third generation speaker Roihana Nuri says, “Our language has been fostered through the generations.”

Second generation speaker Ranea Nuri says, “In my generation, our language is of home.  It's a language that has been passed down to us.”

Waimarino Nuri, who is a native speaker, has fostered the Māori language within her family. 

“The language is sweet when it has a home feel.  I remember when my grandmother spoke to me, it was so good.”

Waimarino says the language she has passed onto her children and grandchildren is evolving.

Roihana says, “The language I learned at the school is different from the language I was taught at home.  I'm sometimes at odds and sometimes don't understand the small words because within my family from my father, grandmother, aunty we have a generational language.”

Statistics NZ indicates the proportion of Māori able to hold an everyday conversation in the Māori language has decreased. 

However, this whānau are holding fast to their language.

Fourth generation speaker Waimanea Nuri says, “We must speak Māori every day.  We must change mindsets and speak it all the time.”

Related stories: Te Reo Māori

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community