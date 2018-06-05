Northland schools go head-to-head in Ngā Manu Kōrero comp

Students from schools in Te Tai Tokerau are set to go head to head at Ngā Manu Kōrero regionals this week at Opononi Area School.

A powhiri will be held at 10.30am tomorrow to welcome speakers and their supporters, followed by the bilingual speech competition section.

On Thursday the senior Māori and Senior English speeches will take place. Friday will feature the junior Māori and junior English speeches.

Members of the public are invited to come along to watch the event, but for those who cannot attend, Tautoko FM along with NgatiHine FM will be broadcasting live from the event.

Winners from the event will represent Te Tai Tokerau at the 53rd National Manu Kōrero Competition to be held at Houhoupiko, Gisborne in September.

The Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competitions are intended to encourage the development of skills and confidence of Māori high school students in spoken English and Māori.

The contests are in four categories; Pei Te Hurinui Jones, Korimako, Te Rāwhiti Ihaka and Sir Turi Carroll Competitions are held at three levels– school, regional and national.