Northland plant to change collagen market

A sustainable farming project launched in Northland is expected to meet a demand for collagen in the US. The new plant will change cow parts into collagen to provide to the US pharmaceutical industry.

Randall McCoy says, “We'll probably do maybe 300,000 animals in NZ a year or more. That was our initial target. The market for the number of animals we need is going to be closer to three million where we take all the parts from them ok everything even the eyes.”

Te Papi Te One Hahau Cunningham says, “This is the beginning but it has the potential to grow throughout NZ.”

According to Transparency Market Research, the global collagen market will provide ample growth opportunities for companies across application segments such as wound healing in the next few years.

Ian Walsh of the Falkirk Scientific Foundation says, “It’s a golden opportunity very successful and I believe it has the potential to lead NZ agriculture forward in a way that needs to be done.and this is the opportunity to flourish and prosper.

Brandon Edwards says, “We are heading down a dead end track in my opinion in terms of our current farming practices. And so what this project provides is an opportunity to turn that corner and with that extra value you can look after your environment you can look after whānau you can look after all those other priorities. So I see it as a complete solution.”

Farmers from across the country have gathered here in the belief this opportunity has immense economic potential for farming communities and the regions of New Zealand with FDA advisors recommending these plants be built across the country.

McCoy says, “I’ve convinced the FDA that there was a better way of doing it a safer way of doing it so we're doing it right here in New Zealand. With the lower density pastures the farmers can still make more money than they've ever made before in farming. A significantly large amount and when I spoke with the Minister Nathan Guy ok he looks at the paper and he says this is too good to be true.”

A considerable rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and a variety of cancers is expected to help collagen companies prosper.