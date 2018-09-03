North Shore tracks to close to stem kauri dieback

The Auckland Council will close a number of walking tracks in Kaipātiki on the North Shore to protect against the further spread of kauri dieback disease.

The closures come after the confirmation last month of the disease on trees in the Kaipātiki area, which covers an area from Glenfield south to Northcote Point.

Auckland Council has carried out a risk assessment and say with the disease now present in the area other nearby kauri are at risk.

Biosecurity Manager for Auckland Council, Phil Brown says, “Our objective across the region is to protect significant stands of kauri that do not have the disease, of which there are many in the Kaipātiki area."

“After the disease was discovered, we had to think strategically about our next steps to contain it within the area," he says.

The decision was made to temporarily close the tracks as a preventive measure.

The closures will be in place for three to six months.