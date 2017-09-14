Normalising te reo Māori for all

Mangere Bridge School has taken up the challenge in celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori. All students and staff are trying their best to speak and embrace te reo Māori.

Principal Stephanie Tāwha says, “This is an exciting week for us all, a time to embrace and acknowledge our language, helping to encourage us all to speak Maori every day.”

“We have lots of activities going on this week, the challenge for all our students and teachers to get involve and speak te reo Māori. Te reo Māori is the first language of this country, therefore it’s important that we speak it and it’s acknowledge.”

In celebration of Maori Language Week our Native affairs team shared insight into the role and future pathways te reo Māori has within the broadcasting industry, showing students how to film a news story. Māori Television Cameraman Greg Riwai says, “The establishment of Māori Television in 2004 is a platform for te reo Māori to be heard in households throughout Aotearoa.”

Mangere Bridge School Kapa Haka tutor Jordan Whakaruru says, “Most Māori don’t speak Māori. My goal is to help teach and share our te reo Māori to all our students and then they will go on and teach their families.

“By singing in Māori, learning the words the history and stories behind the song it helps students to gain and understanding into traditions past down by our ancestors.”

Mangere Bridge School has a vision and goal of implementing their te reo Māori strategy so the language can be normalised, shared and embraced by all.