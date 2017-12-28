Nominee's released for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year

Over one thousand nominations were received for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year awards.

With over a thousand nominations for the six categories, each has been downsized to ten recipients per category. Mike King and Heather Henare are amongst the ten recipients who have been shortlisted for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year category.

This annual event is in its ninth year and was formed to celebrate and acknowledge those extraordinary New Zealanders who continue to be selfless and give to their communities.

Chief Judge Cameron Bennett says, “These 10 Kiwis are our voices of conscience, courage, and commitment. They don’t just speak truth to power – they put their words into action and make a truly positive difference for all New Zealanders.”

In January the judging panel will announce the three finalists for each category with the winner being announced at the annual New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on February 22, 2018.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr. Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

Here are the nominee's for all categories

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year

Philip Bagshaw (Christchurch)

Kristine Bartlett (Lower Hutt)

Grant Dalton (Auckland)

Lesley Elliott (Dunedin)

Heather Henare (Wellington)

Dr Mike Joy (Palmerston North)

Mike King (Auckland)

Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh (Auckland)

Annah Stretton (Hamilton)

Dr Siouxsie Wiles (Auckland)

University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year

Peter Burling (Tauranga)

David Cameron (Auckland)

Kristina Cavit (Auckland)

Tom Francis (Hawke’s Bay

Alexander Kuch (Auckland)

Lizzie Marvelly (Auckland)

Grace Stratton (Auckland)

Josiah Tualamali’i (Christchurch)

Rees Vinsen (Auckland)

Logan Williams (Christchurch)

Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year

Billy Apple (Auckland)

Peter Carrington (Paraparaumu)

Mark Dunajtschik (Wellington)

Prof. Bob Elliott (Auckland)

Christine Hartstone (Raglan)

Robert Kinsela “Kim” Workman (Lower Hutt)

Margaret Dunkley (Auckland)

Peter McLaren (Wellington)

John Peebles (Auckland)

Bryan Williams (Auckland)

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Bellyfull (Wellington)

Canterbury Charitable Hospital Trust (Christchurch)

De Paul House Emergency Housing (Auckland)

Eat My Lunch (Auckland)

I Have A Dream (Whangarei)

Kaibosh Food Rescue (Wellington)

Pillars (Auckland)

Te Iwi O Te Roroa (Waipoua)

Whangawehi Catchment Management (Hawke’s Bay)

Zealandia (Wellington)

Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year

Robert Bell (Auckland)

Rick Fright and Bruce McCallum (Christchurch)

Kevin Halsall and Marcus Thompson (Otaki)

Nick Hammond (Auckland)

Prof. Jane Harding (Auckland)

Chris Heaslip (Auckland)

Fraser Smith and Matt Yallop (Hamilton)

Ian Taylor (Dunedin)

Team New Zealand Design Team (Auckland)

Brianne West (Christchurch)

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

Joseph Fa’afiu (Auckland)

Ricky Houghton (Kaitaia)

Dave Letele (Auckland)

Janice Lee (Invercargill)

Mohamud Mohamed (Auckland)

Alexandra Nicholas (Auckland)

Pamela Anne O’Keefe (Hastings)

David Rule (Auckland)

Farida Sultana (Auckland)

Caine Warren (Auckland)

More information on the 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Awards is at www.nzawards.org.nz.