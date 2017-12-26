No rest days for Firefighters

Station Officer at the Manurewa Fire Station Richard Fowler says his team gets approximately five call-outs a day, regardless of the time of year. He spoke to Te Kāea about what Christmas Day looks like for his team.

"For us, it's just another day in the office really, you know it's a bit unfortunate when things don't go well for other people so it's good for us to able to get in there and help them out and get them through their issues," says Fowler.

Even on Christmas day, Fowler says there is still work to be done and that their families work around it.

"Yep so all the kids and wives and everybody are at the fire station at the moment, got the ham sitting on the table waiting for us, so we had to promptly get up and race away and come down here, sort you guys out and then we'll shoot back and tuck into lunch again."

No matter how big or small, how serious or minor, Firefighters take every call out seriously and work hard to protect their communities.

"Third (call-out) for today, a couple of smoke alarms, well they've all been smoke alarms actually today. Oh, a car fire was the first one up but it's all pretty much run of the mill day for us."

He says drinking and frying is a common issue which can lead to disastrous consequences.

"People have a bit too much drink and keep cooking while they're not paying attention to what they’re doing so you know houses catch on fire."

Proper preventative strategies can be the difference between life and death says, Fowler.

"Main thing is just to make sure you got smoke alarms in your house that's the first thing that will help you get out if you do have a fire don't be afraid to give us a call if there's a problem and get out and stay out. Call 111 and let us come down and we'll come and sort it out for you."

Station Officer Fowler and his team at the Manurewa Fire Station encourage everyone to practice fire safety over the festive season.