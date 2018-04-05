No official response to Aboriginal protest at Comm Games

Aboriginal protesters were jostled by police outside the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Beautiful scenes were shown of aboriginal people during Wednesday night’s ceremony.

But just outside Carrara Stadium, where the opening ceremony was held, aboriginal protesters were opposing the Games.

Around 50 protesters were blockaded by police as they chanted while holding banners and the Aboriginal flag.

One protester told Te Kāea that the reason for their actions is the theft of Aboriginal lands by the Commonwealth and their ancestors who were killed as a result.

Te Kāea contacted the Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones about the issue but she is yet to respond.