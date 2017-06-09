No more official Waitangi pōwhiri for Te Tii Marae

Pita Paraone will inform Te Tii Marae they will no longer be hosting any official pōwhiri for Waitangi Day celebrations.

Paraone, the Waitangi National Trust Board Chairman, says the official welcome ceremonies for dignitaries will now by-pass Te Tii Marae and will instead be held on the Treaty Grounds at Te Whare Rūnanga.

Earlier this year, Waitangi National Trust Board member Peeni Henare warned the Te Tii Marae Committee to “stop the madness” otherwise they would lose a significant amount of funding.

Te Tii Marae put a media ban in place after networks refused to pay a fee.

Prime Minister Bill English was also a no-show at the Ngāti Kawa, Ngāti Rāhiri Marae after being denied speaking rights at their welcome. He said it was "not acceptable" and "not respectful" of his role.

Te Kāea contacted Te Tii Marae Committee Chair Ngāti Kawa Taituha for comment, but he is yet to respond.

Paraone is expected to be at Te Tii Marae this morning at 10am.