No love lost in the Waiariki

It was obvious that there was no love lost between the two candidates of Waiariki during Māori Television's exclusive political debate.

Despite Te Ururoa's convincing lead, Coffey has more support from the youth.

Coffey believes the reason behind the support is the new policy of free tertiary education Labour want to implement.

One issue that arose in the debate was how the affected families from the Edgecumbe flood be will help. Te Ururoa explained how the Māori Party has helped the community thus far, but, Coffey was fast to respond.