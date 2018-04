A State of Emergency remains in place after extensive flooding affected more than 20 houses in the Rotorua suburb of Ngongotahā.

Torrential rain on Sunday left hundreds trapped, with over 40 people having to evacuate to welfare centres.

Our Waiariki reporter Mere McLean was at one of the welfare centres and spoke to a local whose houses were affected.

She'll have a full report later today on Te Kāea.